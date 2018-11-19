I had to knock on doors to land a role: Vicky Kaushal

Guess what gives actor Vicky Kaushal major FOMO (fear of missing out)? Staying away from work. If he takes a break from work for more than two days, by the third day, he is already craving to be on a film set. And that’s because he immensely enjoys this opportunity to be on the sets — an opportunity that he has got after much struggle and several rejections.

“For me, being on the film sets is like being in paradise. There’s a kind of satisfaction when I am on the set. That happiness can’t be described in words. I feel privileged to be able to be present on the film set and to keep working. There was a time when I had really knocked on doors to be on the film set, stood in queues for hours behind 150 people to land a role. There were quite a number of rejections, too. So, now I can’t crib when, at times, I have to wait for even three hours to shoot for my scenes,” he says.

Vicky has established himself as a talented actor, and is getting a steady stream of work, one might think. But, there are moments of restlessness, such as when he had nothing in hand between Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) and Love per Square Foot (2018). “Mid-2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 released and weeks went by when I did not have much to do. I was getting anxious until Love per Square Foot came my way, and then Raazi happened and then it kind of felt better,” adds the actor, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.

However, Kaushal has a busy shooting calendar now. The actor has just finished shooting for Uri, which releases next year. He has also signed Karan Johar directorial Takht, and he is in talks for a third film which he says will be announced soon. “Working with Karan Johar is a dream come true for me. Also, I have been craving to be a part of a period film. The world that once existed, always fascinates me. Though Karan will hate me for saying this, I am still saying it on record that when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) released I was in 10th standard and it’s my all-time favourite film,” he laughs.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that he and actor-host Harleen Sethi are a couple. “Sahi cheez ka sahi samay hota hai, aur sahi samay par sab aa jayega bahar. For now, no comments,” he cleverly escapes answering this.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 13:42 IST