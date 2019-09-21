‘I started shivering’: On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, her co-stars talk about her incredible star power

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turns 39 on Saturday, September 21, is a bonafide Bollywood star in an era when the breed is considered to be endangered. Over the years, ever since her debut in the year 2000, she has established herself as one of Bollywood’s most bankable actors, who appears in commercially successful films, can be relied upon for strong performances, and remains a favourite of the paparazzi.

Her stardom is legendary, with several of her co-stars having spoken about their nervousness in their first interactions with her. Sumeet Vyas, who appeared opposite Kareena in Veere Di Wedding, told Hindustan Times, “I was slightly intimidated by the fact that I am paired with Kareena. She is such a big star in Bollywood, and has so many fans. It was a bit intimidating to see six bodyguards around her every time we were shooting.” Sumeet added, “To give credit where it’s due, I must share that there were absolutely no starry tantrums from her. She is such a big star but she was a thorough professional throughout the shoot, and I had a really great time shooting with her.”

In an interview to Mid Day, Kareena’s Udta Punjab and Good Newwz co-star Diljit Dosanjh said, “It is fun to work with Kareena. She can do the same scene over and over again without losing her spontaneity. But even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her.”

Radhika Madan, who will appear with Kareena and Irrfan Khan in the upcoming Angrezi Medium, told Film Companion in an interview that she couldn’t actually keep calm in front of Kareena. “I started shivering,” she said.

“But I didn’t show it to her. I was really calm in front of her, and she was so sweet with me. She is a diva, and she’s so gorgeous and so talented. It was a dream. But table ke neeche paaun kaamp rahe the (My knees were shaking under the table).”

Actor Arjun Kapoor, meanwhile, said in an interview to the Times of India that he has learned valuable lessons from the way Kareena carries herself. He said, “The first thing I learnt is being simple, she has not lost herself after being here for a long time. She has always been the same person. She is the same person on sets as she is off it. She doesn’t take her stardom seriously. I think that is her biggest asset.”

