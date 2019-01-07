Ibrahim Ali Khan plays gully cricket, fans note resemblance to dad Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Pataudi. See pics

Pictures of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan and grandson of cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, playing gully cricket have been shared online, with fans remarking about his resemblance to both his dad and grandfather.

The pictures show Ibrahim taking to the crease and swinging for a shot. He is wearing spectacles, a white T-shirt and a pair of shorts. “He should be a cricketer,” one person wrote on Instagram. “It’s true, they look a lot like each other,” another person wrote about Ibrahim’s resemblance to his dad.

Ibrahim has largely stayed out of the public eye, but has been spotted out and about town recently, often providing company to his sister, Sara. She made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, and followed it up with the blockbuster Simmba, which has made over Rs 170 crore in India.

Ibrahim was seen along with the rest of the family over the Christmas holidays, when they partied with Saif, Sara and Saif’s wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena in an episode of Koffee with Karan said that she would be mortified if Saif’s children were to address her as ‘chhoti maa’. “I can only hope and pray for the best for her. I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who’s brought them up spectacularly. I’m meant to be their friend,” she said.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 13:01 IST