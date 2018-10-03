If Tanushree Dutta joins Bigg Boss, MNS threatens show with physical violence

The youth wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday delivered in person a letter to the sets of Bigg Boss, threatening violence on the show’s Lonavla sets were Tanushree Dutta to be cast in the reality show as a wildcard contestant.

Tanushree, who has accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of 2008’s Horn OK Pleassss, recently said that she was being threatened by MNS as well. Tanushree alleged that the political party has threatened her with “violent attack”. “MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily has threatened me with a violent attack,” she said, as reported by ANI.

Youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today handed over a letter to Bigg Boss makers at the show's Lonavala set, threatening them of violence if #TanushreeDutta enters the house pic.twitter.com/OeGoooqj0M — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

According to ANI, members of MNS’ youth wing delivered the threatening letter on the Lonavla sets of the show, now in its third week. It has been speculated that Tanushree has been approached to join the show, known for casting controversial public figures. Responding to the rumours, Tanushree in a Hindustan Times interview, “I am the kind of woman who never keeps quiet. If someone did anything, the very next day, my friends, their friends, and people on the next movie set will know about it. I will never keep quiet… nothing can discourage me now. They are saying Bollywood comeback, Bigg Boss… so what? I am not disparaging those inside the Bigg Boss house, but do people really think for somebody who walked on the Miss Universe stage and went ahead to do 16-18 Bollywood films, my aspirations in life would be so limited? Isn’t there anything bigger than Bigg Boss or Bollywood they can think of? Even if so, does that take away from my story or what I have been through?”

Tanushree’s allegations have found support from several Bollywood actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto and Farhan Akhtar. She has criticised the likes of Amitabh Bachchan of not being vocal in his condemnation of sexual harassment in the industry.

Nana, a Padma Shri and National Award winner, has denied all allegations and has said that he will take legal action against Tanushree. Tanushree has said that she hasn’t received any legal notice from the actor so far, but is putting together a legal team for the future.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 16:16 IST