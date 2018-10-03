Shakti Kapoor laughs off Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment claim, says he was a kid back then

After several Bollywood stars spoke in support of Tanushree Dutta over her allegations against Nana Patekar, actor Shakti Kapoor decided to laugh the matter off, stating that the incident took place 10 years ago and he was a kid back then. He was 56 in 2008.

In a recent interaction with media, Kapoor said, “I don’t know anything about this case. This was 10 years back, I was a kid back then.”

Dutta recently alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss. She had accused Patekar of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie, and also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor further said that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

Many Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for the actor including Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Meanwhile, Patekar’s lawyer reportedly sent a legal notice to Dutta, demanding a written apology from her for ruining the veteran actor’s image.

