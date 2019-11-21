e-paper
IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan says few mediums can unite ‘disintegrating world’ better than cinema

Amitabh Bachchan at the International Film Festival of India said that few mediums can unite a ‘disintegrating world’ better than cinema.

bollywood Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:37 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times
Actor Amitabh Bachchan at the Opening Ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI-2019).
Actor Amitabh Bachchan at the Opening Ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI-2019).(IANS)
         

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan called for using the medium of film to ‘disintegrate borders’ of language, colour caste and religion, especially in this “fast paced disintegrating world”.

Speaking at the inaugural at the Amitabh Bachchan Retrospective in which is a selection of his films is being screened and where he was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bachchan expressed hope that we continue to make films that will bring people together.

“When we sit inside a dark hall we never ask the caste, creed, colour of the person sitting next to us. We enjoy the same film, laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same emotions,” he said.

“We should bring us together in one community, hold hands together to appreciate the creativity and take a step forward to make this world a peaceful place,” he said while referring to cinema as a universal medium beyond the borders of language.

Also read: Rajinikanth thanks Amitabh Bachchan for presenting him with Special Icon award, calls him ‘inspiration’

“There are few mediums left like cinema in this fast paced disintegrating world that can claim such integration. He expressed hope that we continue to make films that will bring people together,” he said.

“Coming to Goa has always been like coming home. My very first film was shot here. And ever since then, I’ve had many opportunities to work in this wonderful place and receive the hospitality from the people of Goa during our various stints of shooting,” Bachchan said at the inaugural ceremony. Bachchan’s first film ‘Saat Hindustani’ was shot in 1969 in Goa, in which he plays the role of one of the seven satyagrahis, who take on the colonial Portuguese to free the coastal state.

As part of the Amitabh Bachchan retrospective several films including Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Badla among others are being screened at the golden jubilee edition of the country’s premier film festival. Bachchan was also present at the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday.

