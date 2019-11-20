IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Karan Johar add glamour to inaugural ceremony, see pics

bollywood

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) got off to a glittering start in Panaji, Goa on Wednesday. The opening ceremony saw a liberal sprinkling of film stars including veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. Also seen at the event were director Madhur Bhandarkar, producer Sidharth Roy Kapur, singer and now union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, Babul Supriyo, noted director Priyadarshan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth lighting the lamp.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar turned compere for the ceremony. Also present at the event were union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, secretary for Information and Broadcasting Amit Khare, and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.

On his arrival, Amitabh said, “I am honoured to be here. I thank the Government of India, Government of Goa for inviting me here. Films have always been an integral part of social life. A festival of this magnitude in Goa also serves the people of Goa; to know and be exposed to what is happening in the international world and also gives us an opportunity to meet and mix with people. It is great honour and I am happy to be here.”

In a message for his fans, he said, “Thank you so much for all your love and affection for all these years. It has been almost 50 years since I began, my first film was in Goa. Coming back to Goa is always very nostalgic.”

One of French cinema’s most iconic actors, Isabelle Huppert, said that she was happy to be at IFFI 2019. Speaking about her work life and asked to pick one memorable moment, she said, “I had so many wonderful moments in my work life, it is hard to pick up one, I have worked with so many great people, great directors.” In a message to viewers, she said, “Go and watch films. That’s a good message.”

French actor Isabelle Huppert at the IFFI 2019 event in Goa on Wednesday.

IFFI 2019 will honour Isabelle with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony on Wednesday. “She has appeared in more than 120 films and is the most nominated actress for the Cesar Award, with 16 nominations,” director of the festival Chaitanya Prasad said.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the event, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant promised delegates that the festival would offer a complete spectrum of the film cultures from across the country.

“States from across the country will set up pavilions at the IFFI venue displaying the film culture and personalities. So far eight states of the country have confirmed that they will set up pavilions,” Sawant said. The festival this year will have a special focus on films from Russia.

Over 9,000 delegates have registered for the event, which is scheduled to screen over 200 films from 76 countries, including 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films as part of Indian Panorama. The opening film of the ceremony will be the Italian film Despite The Fog, directed by Goran Paskaljevic. Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf’s Marghe And Her Mother will be the festival’s closing film, to be screened on November 28.

A special felicitation will recognise contributions of Indian legends such as Ramesh Sippy, N Chandra and PC Shreeram at the inaugural event. John Bailey is chairman of the jury for International Competition at the festival while other jury members are Robbin Campillo, Zhang Yang, Lynne Ramsay and Sippy.

Apart from the unprecedented 90 international films making their debut at IFFI, the 50th edition of the festival will also highlight regional cinema with Konkani films screened under the section, The Goan Story. The Festival Kaleidoscope section will screen international award-winning films that have won top awards at various festivals such as A Son and And Then We Danced. The golden jubilee event will also turn the spotlight on women filmmakers, with 50 films made by women filmmakers from across the world.

Also, 35 Master Classes -- lectures and workshops given by leading filmmakers and award-winning technical artistes -- will be hosted.

To commemorate the golden jubilee of the festival, two specially curated sections have been added to this year’s programming -- the Golden Peacock Retrospective, which will feature Golden Peacock award-winning films from IFFI of the past, and The Golden Lining section, which will showcase Indian films completing 50 years in 2019.

