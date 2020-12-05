e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘Ignore Kangana Ranaut, she is crazy’: Mika Singh slams her for picking on ‘soft targets’ like Karan Johar, warns ‘puttar iss taraf mat aao’

‘Ignore Kangana Ranaut, she is crazy’: Mika Singh slams her for picking on ‘soft targets’ like Karan Johar, warns ‘puttar iss taraf mat aao’

Singer Mika Singh has said that the effort to support protesting farmers should not be derailed by Kangana Ranaut’s comments. Calling her ‘crazy’, he urged people to stay focused on the task at hand.

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut has once again been slammed online.
Singer Mika Singh has asked his fans, social media followers, and fellow Punjabis to ignore actor Kangana Ranaut, who has jumped into another controversy with her comments on the ongoing farmer protests in north India. Mika’s comments come a day after he expressed his disappointment at Kangana’s stance, and suggested that she should stick to acting.

He tweeted, “I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet.”

 

He continued, “Saada intention hain (our intention is) to support our farmers, so let’s focus there. She is crazy, so let her live her life. Beta @KanganaTeam when target soft people like @karanjohar, @RanveerOfficial, @iHrithik or other celebs from Bollywood you get away with it but Puttar ji iss taraf mat aao (Child, don’t mess with us).”

Previously, Mika had said that it is easy to pretend to be a ‘sherni’ on social media, and that Kangana should consider helping feed the needy instead. On Thursday, Mika had written in a tweet that although he considered himself to be a fan of Kangana’s, he was against her comments against an elderly lady who was involved with the protests. Kangana’s comments were roundly criticised by Diljit Dosanjh, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and a host of Punjabi celebrities such as Ammy Virk and others.

Kangana on Thursday had attacked Diljit by calling him a ‘pet’ of filmmaker Karan Johar, prompting a Twitter feud that continued through the day.

