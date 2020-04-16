Ignore Shatrughan Sinha’s jibe on Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 crore donation, say industry experts

bollywood

The debate, whether or not one should disclose the donation amount continues has again picked up steam after senior actor Shatrughan Sinha took a vague dig at Akshay Kumar for his contribution of Rs 25 crores to PM-CARES Fund to fight the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

In a recent interview to Bollywood Hungama, Sinha had said, “it is downright offensive and demoralizing to hear someone has contributed Rs. 25 crore.”

But many industry insiders now weigh in how it was rather unnecessary on Sinha’s part to rake up this topic, especially when Kumar’s generous act has inspired many in the country in whatever capacity to follow the suit and contribute during such times.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri feels that such comments by Sinha should not be paid heed to at all. “Log umar ke sath sathhiya jaate hai. They don’t like people coming together and celebrating. We should ignore these things. In such times, it is very important to know that people are helping others, people get inspired and motivated by it. Also, this is not daan, it is an aide. It is disaster management. Bade buzurg log harr samay tokte rehte hain, ye sahi nahi hai, we should not waste our energy on that,” he shares.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan feels that it isn’t right to take a jibe at someone’s contribution at such times of crisis because it is an individual choice.

“We should appreciate whatever contribution that is being made. Everyone has their own capacity to contribute. Before taking a jibe you look at what you have done before you make any statement or remark about anybody. Have you done your job first? You should first justify that,” he says.

Sinha also claimed that in no part of the world celebs announce how much they give to charity. “Charitable causes are always a private affair. I fear showbiz is now in the danger of collapse, so now we have it being replaced by show-off biz,” he had added. However, the reality is quite the opposite.

Dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrities worldwide have revealed the amount of their contribution to battle this crisis. George and Amal Clooney have donated more than $1 million, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi are donating $1 million, Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million, Arnold Schwarzenegger has pledged $ 1 million and Rihanna has donated $ 5 million in the fight against coronavirus.

In fact, back in 2011, Shatrughan Sinha was photographed handing over to chief minister Nitish Kumar a cheque of Rs 51,000 for a state campaign.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma says everyone in the world is contributing and talking about it, so he does not feel any problem if Kumar has done the same.

“Akshay Kumar ji ne bahut accha kaam kiya hai. It’s not important whether you reveal or you don’t reveal the amount. The main point is whether you are contributing. So what if he revealed the amount, paisa kaam aa raha hai na logo ke? So why complain and criticize it. People are sitting at home, they are bored and that is why they are discussing such things,” he muses.

Deeming this as an unwanted debate, trade analyst Taran Adarsh says at the end of the day it is an individual choice “if they want to tell the world that they have given an x amount , we cannot be judging them because they feel that way. There should be no comment on why a person has disclosed the amount.”

