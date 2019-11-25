e-paper
Ileana D’Cruz says she gets ‘annoyed’ when her warped pictures are circulated online

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has said that what annoys her the most about online bodyshaming is when people warp her pictures.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ileana D'Cruz poses for a picture during the promotion of her film Pagalpanti.
Ileana D'Cruz poses for a picture during the promotion of her film Pagalpanti.(PTI)
         

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has said that she has been dealing with bullying -- specifically about her body -- since she was a teenager. In an interview to Pinkvilla, the Pagalpanti actor revealed what she finds the most annoying about online trolling around her appearance.

She said, “I get annoyed when there’s warped pictures of me, where they will enhance certain things and make me look bigger than I actually am. If I have put on weight, it’s fine. But I have dealt with bullying since I was 13-14.”

 

Ileana said, “That’s a vulnerable and sensitive age because you’re just starting to talk to boys. I have been harassed by my body type so much that I think I have heard it all. I just didn’t like it because I was looking at myself from that person’s perspective. People would be like, ‘This isn’t normal’, why do you have a body like that?’ I have reached that point where I’m happy. It’s entertaining and funny.”

Ileana had previously spoken about having body dysmorphic disorder. She was speaking at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health in New Delhi, when she revealed how talking to a therapist about her BDD and low self-esteem helped her fight the mental and emotional distress. “Imperfections are a part of life and one should learn to love who you are. You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness,” she said.

Ileana most recently appeared in the ensemble comedy Pagalpanti. She has also starred in successful films such as Raid and Rustom.

