Ileana D’Cruz turns 31: Check out spectacular pictures of the actor on her birthday

Actor Ileana D’Cruz is celebrating her birthday on November 1. While she is well known for her Bollywood films such as Barfi, Raid and Baadshaho, her amazing pictures on Instagram are a treat for sore eyes. Ileana is currently dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone and had even hinted at a secret wedding by addressing him as ‘hubby’ in one of the captions.

Ileana is a beach bum and her Instagram account is proof enough of her fascination with water. Be it her vacation pictures or her beach outings, her Instagram account is a visual delight and serves as a source of inspiration for the aspiring photographers out there. And the credit goes to Mr Kneebone, who never gets tired of capturing his ladylove through his camera.

The beautiful actor has a huge fan following of her own and has carved her own niche in the film industry. The actor had delivered notable performances in three films in 2017. While she played a sari-clad princess in the multi-starrer Baadshaho, she was seen as Ajay Devgn’s wife in the film Raid. She also played Arjun Kapoor’s love interest in the romantic comedy Mubarakan. The diva had worked in several Telugu films before making her remarkable Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor’s award-winning Barfi. She went on to become a popular face in Hindi films by romancing Akshay Kumar in Rustom, Varun Dhawan in Main Tera Hero and Shahid Kapoor in Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

Check out some of the most spectacular pictures of the diva as she turns 31 today.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 11:59 IST