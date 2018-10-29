Parineeti Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz or Raveena Tandon, who aced the airport look? See pics

A whole host of Bollywood stars were spotted at the airport on October 28 and 29, giving competition to each other and their airport looks. Among the stars snapped were Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Manushi Chhillar, Kunal Kemmu and Ileana D’Cruz.

Parineeti wore a summery white knee length shrug, white shorts and T-shirt combo, Raveena wore a dark dress while Manushi wore a peachy outfit. Kunal was dressed in a simple, plain tee and Ileana, who was there to receive her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, wore a white dress accessorised with a stole.

You can check out pictures here.

Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra and Kunal Kemmu give different meanings to the airport look.

Ileana D’Cruz and Manushi Chhillar rock different looks at the airport.

In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan, actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt discussed the airport look phenomenon, with Alia saying that she envied Deepika’s graceful looks at the airport.

Parineeti was most recently seen in the box office and critical disaster, Namaste England. She’s currently excited about the upcoming wedding of her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Manushi makes regular appearances at celebrity events - although she isn’t too keen on joining the film industry - and Raveena was last seen in the film, Shab. She was recently spotted, leading the Bollywood brigade in celebrating Karva Chauth. Ileana was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 19:43 IST