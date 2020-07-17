In the face of online hate, Alia Bhatt shares thoughtful quote: ‘Silence says a lot more than you think’

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:35 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt has been receiving hateful messages online amid the nepotism debate for a month now, but she has chosen not to address it publically. Now, Alia has shared a motivational post on Instagram, which comes closest to her reaction to the controversy.

Alia shared the post on her Instagram Stories which read, “Silence says a lot more than you think.” Alia didn’t not add any other comment to the post.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post.

Alia and her entire family have been receiving flak online since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was 34 and suffering from depression. The actors’ fans have been targeting filmmakers, stars kids and powerful Bollywood camps, including Alia’s family.

While Alia has kept mum on the issue, her sister Pooja Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan have been sharing their comments on social media. Alia and Pooja’s film Sadak 2 is also receiving threats of boycott.

Pooja tweeted recently that her home banner Vishesh Films, under father Mahesh and uncle Mukesh Bhatt, has done far more than the combined efforts of Bollywood in launching new talent across the board in the film industry. Pooja said it was funny how family production house, which launched one of the famous outsiders Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu’s 2006 Gangster, is now being dragged into the debate. “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent - actors, musicians and technicians than the entire film industry combined, I can only laugh. Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does,” she wrote.

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt has also said that she will expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media. “I will use all legal recourse available to me to take action,” she wrote recently while sharing screengrabs of all the abuse she has received online.

