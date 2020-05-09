e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / In the India we love, food has no religion, says Sana Khan

In the India we love, food has no religion, says Sana Khan

Actor Sana Khan says that food is a great unifier, it connects people irrespective of religion. It’s helping bridge the gap between communities amid the pandemic

bollywood Updated: May 09, 2020 11:49 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Sana Khan pictured at the madina
Sana Khan pictured at the madina(Instagram )
         

It is 8 pm and actor Sana Khan has just finished her Iftari and prayers. “I don’t know how my day goes by. I start by offering Namaz and then I read the Quran. The rest of my time is spent in organising food for distributing among the needy and then preparing the Iftari,” says Sana.

The actor recently posted a video, sharing with fans how she is grateful that many put their faith in her and send her their zakat (alms) to help the needy this Ramzan. Khan has been sending out rations along with daily meals for about 400-500 people. She has also distributed items such as milk, bread, glucose and biscuits to the ones staying on the streets. “I’m also asking people to pitch in as much as they can as we need a lot of material to sustain this,” says Sana.

 

In her video, Khan also narrated what happened when her helper went to distribute food. “The boy saw a shelter home close by that had some 350 people, so we decided to send food there as well. However, when my helper went today wearing a skull cap, some asked him if the food was just for Muslims or if there were separate queue for Hindus and Muslims. At times like these, it is disturbing to hear such things. Food is for all and religion has no role to play in this,” says Sana.

 

Sana also talks about a viral painting by Saudi Artist Nabila Abuljadayel that she has shared on Instagram recently. In the painting inspired by reality, a cleaner wearing a skull cap sits in front of the Kaaba praying. The images says, amongst 1.8 million people praying at the Kaaba every year, this year it was the cleaner who got the privilege. “It is such a moving picture. When I saw it, tears welled in my eyes. It can move anyone. I planned to go to the Kaaba this year but because of the circumstances, I wasn’t able to. I felt envious of the cleaners cleaning the Kaaba. They got a chance to stay close to God and clean the house of God. The underprivileged are the only privileged ones in the eyes of Allah,” says Khan.

top news
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
Please do not use it: Hayden reveals Dhoni’s reaction on his ‘mongoose bat’
Please do not use it: Hayden reveals Dhoni’s reaction on his ‘mongoose bat’
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Chinese drugmaker in talks to test coronavirus vaccine globally: Report
Chinese drugmaker in talks to test coronavirus vaccine globally: Report
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In