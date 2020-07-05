In these times, I’ve realised how important freedom is: Aditi Rao Hydari

bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari is grateful to be busy during the lockdown. She says, things are so crazy with everyone, that it is good to have something to focus on. “There are days when I feel anxious and weepy, due to what is happening in the world. But I remind myself that I am lucky and have a lot to look forward to and nothing to complain about. There is uncertainty but it has also been nice to spend time at home, get back to dancing, singing and yoga,” adds the actor, who is in Hyderabad with her family.

As people observe the new normal in their daily lives while moving about or working from home, Hydari admits that with regards to how we will function in society and the work method she wants “kindness and sensitivity” to be the new normal. She says, “It should be an everyday thing in everyone’s lives. As humans, we became very mean, living in a chaotic world, and what needs to change is people being more kind and having more empathy. I hope we can go back to the freedom we had before Covid-19. In these times, I have realised how important it is to be free and to make your own choices.”

The actor, whose Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum recently released on an OTT platform, states that OTT have enabled content makers and audiences. Weighing in on the theatre vs OTT debate, she shares, “Theatres will always remain magical and the experience of a first-day-first-show is so wonderful and unmatched. And what the OTT has done in this lockdown is incredible as we are lucky to be able to release our films on OTT otherwise, it would chaos and mayhem to get a good date to release in theatres, later. It’s a blessing. I feel OTT and theatres will co-exist, as there will always be films that need the big screen effect. Moreover, today with a variety of content, each film has to be treated differently.”

Hydari rose to fame with director Sudhir Mishra’s Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011) and since then has been a part of many films, including Padmaavat (2018). Since then she veered towards southern cinema and got acclaim in Tamil and Telegu films. Talking about veering towards movies down South, she says, “Working in the south has been hugely rewarding. One has to earn respect and credibility and I am trying to do that with my choices. With Hindi films, sometimes I did roles which I thought were the correct ones to do but not because I was dying to do them. And that’s why it is important for me to be fearless in my choices and the intention to be right. Today, I am glad to be part of some great content.”