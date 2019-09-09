Inside Akshay Kumar’s unconventional birthday, courtesy Twinkle Khanna: Climbing trees, making potions

bollywood

Writer and columnist Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture from husband Akshay Kumar’s 52nd birthday celebrations, in London. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a picture of her family walking across a ropeway between trees.

Twinkle captioned the picture, “A birthday filled with many adventures. Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon.” The picture shows Twinkle and her two children, Nitara and Aarav, making their way across two trees, fully harnessed.

Akshay had spoken about his birthday plans in an interview to Hindustan Times. He’d said, “This year I’ll be celebrating mine and Aarav’s birthday (September 15) cycling round London and taking my wife and kids for a picnic in the park. It’s important that no matter what we have going on in our lives, work, movies, school, if we can’t stand still and celebrate our birthdays together, I don’t know what life is about, because the only thing I ever want to do is be with my family on my birthday.”

Akshay has always been an outdoorsy fitness freak, and he spoke about living a healthy life in the same interview. “You need nothing but water and home cooked food to become anything you want,” he advised fans who look up to him as a fitness icon.

The actor on Monday announced his new film, his first historical epic, as a gift for his fans. Prithviraj, based on the life of the great warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan, will be produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in 2020. He wrote on Instagram, “Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films.”

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 16:11 IST