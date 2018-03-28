Inside pics from Akash Ambani-Shloka party: Cute as button Aaradhya, multi-tier cake

The Monday night party at the Ambani home, Antilla, is still making news. The party was held to celebrate the engagement of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta on Saturday. In attendance were celebrities from the cinema and sports fraternity. They included Katrina Kaif, Kiran Rao, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, former Mumbai Indians players Harabhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan, as also Sagarika Ghatge, Anupama Chopra and John Abraham.

More inside images from the bash have emerged on social media that include the multi-tier cake that was customised for the occasion. Karan also shared images from the bash on his social media handle.

Congratulations to this adorable couple!!!!! #akashloka❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 26, 2018 at 9:30pm PDT

The evening also saw a performance by Jubin Nautiyal. A picture of Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya, reportedly from the event, is also going viral.

Akash and Shloka studied together in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Shloka, youngest of the three Mehta children, is director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. Shloka’s elder sister Diya recently married business tycoon Amit Jaiya’s (of Hardcastle Restaurants) son Ayush Jatia.

Akash currently heads strategy at Jio, Reliance Industry’s 4G service provider. According to reports, the wedding is planned for December 2018.