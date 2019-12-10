Inside Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s birthday bash: AbRam, Misha-Zain, Yash-Roohi join grand celebrations
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra hosted a glitzy unicorn-themed bash birthday bash for their daughter Adira, who turned four on Monday. The party was attended by several Bollywood stars and their children.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan, Shahid Kapoor’s children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, Karan Johar’s twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya and Sameera Reddy’s children Hans Verde and Nyra Verde, were among the star kids clicked at the celebrations. Celebrities like Rekha, Vaani Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi also made their presence felt at the party.
Inside pictures from Adira’s birthday party were also shared on Instagram by some of the guests. The viral photos have since been widely shared by several fan clubs.
Adira was born to Rani and Aditya in 2015, a year after their hush-hush wedding. Unlike many other star kids, she has been kept away from the media glare.
On BFFs With Vogue, Rani explained why she and her husband do not want her pictures splashed all over social media. “I want Adira to grow up normally. [Otherwise] you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don’t want her to be photographed constantly,” she said.
A year after Adira was born, Rani shared her first picture along with a heartfelt note on Twitter. “I love my baby Adira...Can’t live or breathe without her..My life has changed but for the better... But having a baby is so scary because you suddenly stop living for yourself, you live for your child as she has given birth to you...A mother!” she wrote.
“I can’t sleep at night. I can’t get sleep in the day...I often think about all the zillion mothers, who have given birth. Do they all go through the same anxiety… or is it only me?” she added.
Rani Mukerji Chopra writes a heartfelt note to her daughter Adira on the eve of her first birthday. pic.twitter.com/XNhf14DNdO— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 8, 2016
Rani said that she was calmer and more forgiving after Adira’s birth. “It happened overnight one day suddenly...I realised I have changed, again for the better I guess,” she wrote.
“I hope I can bring Adira beautifully...Without any fears, brave, wise, clever, disciplined, well mannered. I want everyone to be proud of her. Even if nobody is...I will always be proud of her...Encourage her to follow her heart....Not get bullied ever...Not to be pressurised for anything in life. Be carefree always,” she added.
