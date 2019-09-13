Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Ganpati celebrations with son AbRam: ‘Pooja done, visarjan done’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:59 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared photos of the Ganpati celebrations at their home, Mannat, as son AbRam is seen praying to the deity. Sharing the photos, SRK wrote, “Pooja done....Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family.”

Ganesh visarjan was done in Mumbai on Thursday, bringing the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to an end. Many Bollywood celebrities bring Bappa home, sharing their festive photos with their followers.

Last year, Shah Rukh had shared photos from his family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with AbRam in focus. “Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him,” he had written.

Earlier, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan, a successful interior designer, had shared that she had designed one of the actor’s iconic looks. Gauri took to Instagram to share two throwback pictures. In one picture, Kajol can also be seen along with Shah Rukh. The picture is from Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen song from the film Baazigar.

In the picture, Shah Rukh dons a red shirt worn over a white T-shirt with legs printed over it. The look is completed with a pair of hand printed jeans and a bullet belt. “Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @kajol,” Gauri captioned the picture.

Recently, Shah Rukh had refuted the claims that he had signed films. He was last seen in Zero opposite Anushka Sharma. “It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth,” he had said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 13:55 IST