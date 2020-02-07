e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Inside Sharad Kelkar’s daughter Kesha’s birthday bash: Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul have a blast

Inside Sharad Kelkar’s daughter Kesha’s birthday bash: Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul have a blast

Actor Sharad Kelkar's daughter, Kesha, celebrated her sixth birthday on Friday. Here are some pictures and videos from her birthday party.

bollywood Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shaad Kelkar poses with his daughter Kesha on her birthday.
Shaad Kelkar poses with his daughter Kesha on her birthday.
         

Several Bollywood and television actors showed up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Sharad Kelkar’s daughter’s birthday on Friday. Sharad’s daughter, Kesha, turned six.

Present at the party were Kesha’s ‘maasi’, actor Surveen Chawla with her daughter, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza with their two kids, TV actor Hussain Kuwajerwala with his wife, actors Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with their children, and Maniesh Paul and his family.

See some pictures here: 

 

 

 

 

In pictures and videos shared on social media, the party venue seems to be equipped with a bouncy house and a cricket net. Riteish can be seen practising his batting in a video shared online. Another video shows the kids playing on a slide.

Sharad voiced the lead character in the Hindi dubbed version of the Baahubali films. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he proudly said, “I can probably say this to my daughter that your dad has somewhat been part of a ₹500 crore film.”

 

Sharad often shares pictures of Kesha on Instagram. On Friday, he took to the photo-sharing platform to wish her a happy birthday. Alongside a selfie, he wrote, “Happy birthday baby.” He also shared a picture of Kesha on Children’s Day and on Daughters’ Day.

