Inside Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s wedding anniversary celebrations, check out their gorgeous cake

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday. She shared a picture from their cake cutting ceremony.

bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra completed 11 years of marriage.
         

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra completed 11 years of marriage on Sunday. They celebrated the occasion by cutting a huge multi-layered cake.

Shilpa took to Instagram stories to share a picture. In it, Shilpa and Raj pose together with the wedding cake dominating the frame. On Sunday, Shilpa had shared a sweet post on togetherness and had written: “No filter LOVE The REAL DEAL As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you) Somethings never change What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9”

Shilpa and Raj have a son named Viaan Raj who is eight years old. In February this year, their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra was born through surrogacy. The couple had announced her birth on February 21, just a few weeks before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed. “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, Born: February 15, 2020,” Shilpa had written in a social media post.

 

Shilpa has spoken about having a newborn baby at 45 and how she needed to muster courage. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, she said: “I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I’d bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all. A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I’m grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn’t have got otherwise.”

Ever since Shilpa has been rather protective of her little one, sharing picture with her but never revealing her face. Couple of days back, however, Samisha’s face was accidentally revealed. On Friday afternoon, Shilpa was spotted stepping out with Samisha. Pictures and videos of the nine-month-old were immediately shared on social media, with fans gushing over how cute she looked.

After a long break, Shilpa is getting back to work. She shot for a schedule of Hungama 2 in Manali last month. Shilpa shared a number of pictures from the hill stations, enamoured by the apple orchards.

