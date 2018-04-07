IPL 2018 | Hrithik, Jacqueline rehearse for big night. See pics

The country is set for the first Indian Premier League match of the season with a lively performance by the stars of Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah were spotted rehearsing for the ceremony that is set to take place on Saturday.

The expectations from the first match are high as Mumbai Indians is set to face Chennai Super Kings. After being suspended for two years, the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back again.

This power packed match needs a lively beginning and from the rehearsal sneak peek that we have got so far, it looks like Bollywood is set to exceed expectations.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast on different regional Star channels that have also chosen brand ambassadors such as Jr NTR for Telugu and Shiva Raj Kumar for Kannada. One could also catch the opening ceremony on Hotstar from 6.15 pm. Wankhede Stadium is already set for the festivities.

