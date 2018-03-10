Irrfan Khan a warrior, is fighting every obstacle with ‘grace and beauty’: Wife Sutapa Sikdar’s open letter

Ever since Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan talked about his ‘rare disease’, the world has been speculating endlessly. A host of celebs has requested all to stop spreading rumours but the appeal appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Now, Irrfan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has written an emotional letter to millions of his fans on Facebook, thanking them for their love and gently requesting all not to speculate about his disease.

Sutapa tells us that Irrfan is a warrior and will battle it out with “tremendous grace and beauty”. The good thing is he has taught her to be a warrior too and that she is currently focussed on making battle plans. She writes, “I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer.”

Sutapa adds it won’t be easy, but she is overwhelmed with the love and support their family has been receiving since the news broke. “It wasn’t and isn’t and is not going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family, friends and fans of irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory.”

Having said so, she understandingly explains that speculation is a product of curiosity. “I know curiosity germinates from concern but lets turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Lets change the leaf.”

However, she gently reminds all to “concentrate on the song of life”.

Read the full letter here:

