Irrfan Khan a warrior, will conquer battle: Vishal Bhardwaj, Deepika Padukone postpone film till Irrfan’s return

Days after Irrfan Khan said that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and will be travelling abroad for treatment, director Vishal Bhardwaj has tweeted that he will await the return of the “warrior” to start their KriArj venture also starring Deepika Padukone.

Vishal wrote, “Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner.”

Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner. — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) March 19, 2018

On Friday, Irrfan had revealed the name of the rare disease he had been diagnosed with while promising to be back with more stories to tell. “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research :-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” Irrfan had tweeted.

Earlier, Vishal had postponed the film after Irrfan was believed to be suffering from jaundice and Deepika had severe backache. “I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice and it will take him a few weeks to recover and Deepika Padukone’s back problem which had previously developed during the shooting of Padmaavat has now resurfaced. Her role in the film is very physically demanding and the doctor has advised her not to do any strenuous work for a couple of months,” the director had written then. However, Irrfan’s disease turned out to be far more serious than anticipated.

Speaking at a recent award function, Deepika had also said about her Piku co-star’s health, “I think we should always pray for people and their good health. If his (Irrfan’s) health is not best at this point, I think it is important for all of us to pray, not just for him, but for everyone. I always say a small little prayer for myself and everyone around. Yes, I think the last couple of weeks have been emotionally challenging, but yes, I think we all should say a little prayer.”

She also emphasized on the need for privacy for Irrfan and his family, “I think like he has requested that there are times when people need to be left alone for some time and figure their lives out... We should respect the space they have requested for and hope for the best,” she added.