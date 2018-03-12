Irrfan Khan is fine now, please don’t speculate: Shoojit Sircar

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has requested fans and media not to speculate about Irrfan Khan’s health, adding the actor is “fine now” and will issue another statement soon.

Shoojit, who worked with the actor in his last directorial Piku, said Irrfan is extremely close to him. “I think Irrfan has already issued a press statement and asked not to speculate (about his health). He is the only actor who is actually called a Hollywood star in our country, who has worked with the top of the line directors. I’ve met him two three times, he is going to issue a statement again. All your questions will be answered. He is a wonderful human being, I am very close to him. Please don’t worry. He is fine now, and he will issue a statement again. But please, I fold my hands, don’t speculate,” the director added.

Shoojit and Irrfan pose with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Piku.

In a Twitter post, Irrfan had said he was suffering from “a rare disease.” The actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness. “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me,” he tweeted.

On February 21, the actor’s spokesperson had released a statement, saying he has been diagnosed with a “severe case of jaundice”.

Shoojit was speaking at the trailer launch of his next, October starring Varun Dhawan.

