Irrfan Khan’s Apno Se Bewafai to hit theatres on April 2, was in the cans for two years

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:08 IST

Even as he gears up for the much awaited project, Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, actor Irrfan Khan is all set for yet another release soon. Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madaan also feature in Angrezi Medium.

A Mid Day report said that Apno Se Bewafai, which has been awaiting release for past two years, will now hit theatres on April 2. The film’s director [Prakash Bhalekar told the tabloid, “It is a family entertainer with Irrfan as the lead. He has done an excellent job in the movie. The supporting cast is made up of new actors. We completed the film before Irrfan’s health deteriorated, but the release was pushed due to lack of funds.”

However, the director is yet to inform Irrfan. “We are not in touch as Irrfan is not talking to anybody right now.”

About making Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and delaying the film, because of the actor’s availability, Homi recently told Hindustan Times. “While the making of the movie, Irrfan was undergoing treatment, so there would be good days and bad days. There was an uncertainty about his energy levels, considering how difficult shoots can be. I did put everything on hold and decided to wait for him to make this. Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan, producer) and I were very clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only. And I took the risk, knowing that it would be an experience that my crew and I would cherish.”

While Kareena plays a cop in the film, Dimple essays the role of her mother. Irrfan plays dad to a teenager, played by Radhika. Angrezi Medium hits theatres on March 13 and trade pundits expect an impressive opening for the film. As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film may make an opening collection of Rs 4 crore.

