Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail makes Rs 6.6 crore in two days, business affected by IPL

Director Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail has raked in Rs 6.66 crore in its first two days of release, with business having been impacted by the commencement of the latest season of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. The film, a dark comedy, stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari.

Blackmail opened with Rs 2.81 crore on Friday and jumped 37% on Saturday to make Rs 3.75 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “#Blackmail witnessed 37.01% GROWTH on Day 2... Biz was affected, to an extent, by the commencement of #IPL2018... Will have to score on Sun... Biz has to multiply for a respectable weekend total... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.66 cr. India biz,” he wrote on Twitter.

The film portrays the story of Dev, who is so engrossed in his work that he can barely make time for his wife. One day when he decides to surprise her by going home early with a bouquet of flowers, he is left shocked to watch his wife in bed with her former-lover.

The film is jointly produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures and has received positive reviews from critics.

