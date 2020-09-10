Irrfan Khan’s son Babil reveals his followers decrease every day: ‘I laugh out loud cause I don’t deserve you all right now’

bollywood

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, corrected a fan who told him that his followers were increasing with each passing day. He said that the number of his followers was actually going down, and he got concerned messages about the same.

A fan commented on Babil’s Instagram post, saying that his followers were increasing and that the day that he stops replying to them is not far off. Replying to this, he said that on the contrary, he was losing followers every day. He added that he was not bothered by it as he did not ‘deserve’ the love at this point in time but was grateful for it.

Babil wrote, “@shivam_99.9 my followers slump everyday, there are people that text me worried about why my followers are decreasing and i laugh out loud cause I don’t deserve yall right now but I have your attention, and for that I am grateful to our creator, and for that I push harder every day trying to be a better actor :).”

Babil has winning hearts with his humble responses to fans on social media. In June, when he was urged to discourage nepotism by unfollowing all star kids, he said that he would work hard to hopefully justify his position in the film industry.

Replying to the Instagram user, who said that ‘snatching films’ and giving them to star kids was unfair, Babil said, “@yashbansal2937 bhai toh meri yeh hi ummeed rahegi ki mein apni mehnat aur performance se aapka dil itna khush kar doon ki aapko yeh lage hi na ki mere journey mein koi unfairness hui hai (Brother, I hope that I impress you so much with my effort and performance that you do not feel that there has been any unfairness when it comes to my journey).”

