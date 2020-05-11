e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says ‘long live the queen’ as he wishes Sutapa Sikdar on Mother’s Day with unseen family photos

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says ‘long live the queen’ as he wishes Sutapa Sikdar on Mother’s Day with unseen family photos

Babil Khan took to Instagram to share ‘extended Mother’s Day’ wishes for his mother Sutapa Sikdar. See their unseen family photos.

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Babil Khan with Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan.
Babil Khan with Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan.
         

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared a sweet Mother’s Day wish for his mother Sutapa Sikdar on Instagram. “Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day,” he wrote, sharing two previously unseen family photos.

The first picture has Babil with an arm around Sutapa, as they gaze lovingly at each other. In the second picture, which seems to be taken during a family holiday, they are caught in a candid moment as Irrfan poses for the camera. Snow-capped mountains can be seen in the backdrop.

Fans showered love on the cute clicks. “Nice pics, memories to cherish, moments to live,” one user wrote. “You have a beautiful family,” another wrote. Several people also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day.

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Sutapa shared a statement on behalf of herself and her sons Babil and Ayaan, in which she said that his untimely demise was ‘not a loss’ but an opportunity for them to finally use his teachings in everyday life.

Also read | Sunny Leone flies to the US with kids, says ‘we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus’. See pics

“How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” the statement said.

“I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” it added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee at video-conference with PM Modi
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee at video-conference with PM Modi
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In