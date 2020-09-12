Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares BTS pics from Angrezi Medium as he heads to London: ‘Last time I left baba was still there’

bollywood

As he flies to London, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared pictures with his late father from the sets of Angrezi Medium, remembering the last time he was in the English capital. In the post, Babil remembered how Irrfan was shooting for Angrezi Medium, the last time they were in London. He added that with the death of his father, the possibilities of future sequels in the franchise was lost.

One of the images shows a recent picture of Babil posing for the camera. The other two are from Angrezi Medium sets as we can see Irrfan in his costume from the film while Babil engages in a conversation with the actor. Babil shared the images and wrote, “Off to London. One more year. Last time I left was about this time and baba was still there, it’s weird this time, and it’s not just Baba I’ve lost. (2nd, 3rd Angrezi medium bts).”

Babil has been sharing pictures and videos of the late actor ever since his death in April. Close on the heels of Sushant SIngh Rajput’s death in June, Babil shared an adorable picture of Irrfan and written, “It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls. I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)”

Irrfan died in April this year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. In a statement on behalf of the family, his wife Sutapa Sikdar had said that the loss was not ‘personal’ as millions were grieving with her.

