e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Irrfan, the lotuses remember you’: Actor’s wife Sutapa shares emotional note, a photo of flowers planted by him

‘Irrfan, the lotuses remember you’: Actor’s wife Sutapa shares emotional note, a photo of flowers planted by him

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembered him as she shared the story of how the late actor took a lot of trouble to plant lotuses in bottles. She posted a photo of the flowers blooming in a pond.

bollywood Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Irrfan had nurtured these lotus plants.
Irrfan had nurtured these lotus plants.
         

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was quite a nature lover and his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan have been sharing pictures on social media to showcase this previously unseen side of the late actor’s personality. In a recent post, Sutapa has revealed Irrfan planted lotuses in plastic bottles and then moved them to a pond. She also shared a picture of flowers blooming in the pond now.

Sharing the picture, Sutapa wrote on Facebook, “The lotuses remember you Irrfan.you took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains#naturelove#alluniverseisone.”

 

the lotuses remember you Irrfan.you took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains#naturelove#alluniverseisone

Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Saturday, June 20, 2020

A few weeks ago, Sutapa had shared a picture of a tree that Irrfan had planted years ago. “What a wonderful gift to get today!trees will always bloom even after you are gone plant trees #irrfan #worldenvironmentday #ahanaresorts #kaladungi,” she captioned the images.

 

What a wonderful gift to get today!trees will always bloom even after you are gone plant trees#irrfan#worldenvironmentday#ahanaresorts#kaladungi

Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Friday, June 5, 2020

 Babil had also posted pictures of Irrfan, elaborating on the late actor’s love for nature and animals. “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him,” Babil captioned a picture of Irrfan in which he could be seen sitting in front of a camel in a desert.

 

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family holds prayer meet for late actor in Patna, see pic and video

Babil had also posted a video of Irrfan enjoying a dip in cold water.

 

Irrfan died on April 29, after a two-year fight against neuroendocrine tumour.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
‘Fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 fight
‘Fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 fight
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today
Covid-19 live updates: London stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise
Covid-19 live updates: London stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise
‘Presided over 600 incursions’: BJP chief Nadda hits back at Manmohan Singh
‘Presided over 600 incursions’: BJP chief Nadda hits back at Manmohan Singh
Petitioners pray SC to allow Rath Yatra, offer solution during Covid-19
Petitioners pray SC to allow Rath Yatra, offer solution during Covid-19
How Ganguly was appointed India captain, former chief selector explains
How Ganguly was appointed India captain, former chief selector explains
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
Watch: Drone captures landslide at Manipur highway, traffic affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In