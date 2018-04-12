Is Milind Soman marrying girlfriend Ankita Konwar this April?
Bollywood couple, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, is likely to get married on April 21 in Alibaug, Mumbai.bollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2018 15:30 IST
Is it time for yet another Bollywood wedding? According to a Times of India report, actor-athletic Milind Soman may tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Ankita Konwar. The wedding has been fixed for April 21, the report adds, and is expected to be a small and intimate affair. It will be held in Alibaug, Mumbai.
Quoting a source, the report adds, “Only close friends and family know about the wedding. The couple did not want to make their wedding to be a huge affair.”
As of now, there is no plan to hold another ceremony in Ankita’s hometown, Guwahati in Assam.
Milind and Ankita have never hidden their closeness and affection from the world. In fact, their posts suggest they are very much in a relationship. Both of them regularly post pictures of them together and it is quite evident how much they are in love. In one such a post, Ankita wrote: “I don’t want to know what it’s like to live without you, Don’t want to know the other side of a world without you - #ruelle #forever #youandi #mylove.”
The picture had Milind and Ankita (we don’t see their faces though), posing with their fingers crossed. Ankita wears a ring. Could it be her engagement ring? Twitter is busy speculating that it is her engagement ring.
You, a gift from the stars, Thankful everyday, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time! My best friend, my love, my strength, let’s stay us, forever is now 😘😘😘 #followyourheart #myman #lovethisguy #anniversary
Follow @htshowbiz for more