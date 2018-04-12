Is Milind Soman marrying girlfriend Ankita Konwar this April?

Is it time for yet another Bollywood wedding? According to a Times of India report, actor-athletic Milind Soman may tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Ankita Konwar. The wedding has been fixed for April 21, the report adds, and is expected to be a small and intimate affair. It will be held in Alibaug, Mumbai.

Quoting a source, the report adds, “Only close friends and family know about the wedding. The couple did not want to make their wedding to be a huge affair.”

As of now, there is no plan to hold another ceremony in Ankita’s hometown, Guwahati in Assam.

Milind and Ankita have never hidden their closeness and affection from the world. In fact, their posts suggest they are very much in a relationship. Both of them regularly post pictures of them together and it is quite evident how much they are in love. In one such a post, Ankita wrote: “I don’t want to know what it’s like to live without you, Don’t want to know the other side of a world without you - #ruelle #forever #youandi #mylove.”

The picture had Milind and Ankita (we don’t see their faces though), posing with their fingers crossed. Ankita wears a ring. Could it be her engagement ring? Twitter is busy speculating that it is her engagement ring.

Happy Valentine's Day !!! A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:49am PST

