Is Ranveer Singh getting his home renovated to welcome Deepika Padukone after their wedding?

The rumours of actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding are piling up with each new day. After speculations about a wedding date, venue and guest list, another little detail has surfaced about their wedding.

According to new report in The Times of India, Ranveer is preparing to welcome his new bride into his home. A source told the daily that Ranveer has shifted to a hotel in Bandra as his home is currently under renovation. The report also says that he will stay at the hotel for two more weeks. It is also not known if Deepika will indeed join him in the same house.

While the two often indulge in online and offline displays of affection, they have remained tight-lipped about their wedding. Ranveer had a hilarious reaction recently when comedian Tanmay Bhat asked him about the wedding date on an Instagram LIVE chat. “I have one question, shaadi kab hai (when is the wedding),” Tanmay asked Ranveer a few minutes into the conversation. Ranveer replied, “Ae chalna! What are you? F*cking Pinkvilla?,” Ranveer said in his reply and both of them broke into a fit of laughter.

Deepika was also asked about the wedding at an event for discussion on mental health titled Finding Beauty in Imperfection, organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) in New Delhi on Saturday. Deepika refused to answer the question saying, “I am certainly not answering this question... It’s an extremely insensitive question to ask at an event like this.”

The couple’s wedding rumours gained steam over the last few months. Reports suggest that they will get married on November 20 at Italy’s Lake Como. A source had previously confirmed to Filmfare, “Both Ranveer and Deepika were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination. The place is dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline, which is why both of them decided to wed in this beautiful place.”

Ranveer will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and more. Deepika, meanwhile, has signed no new projects.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:26 IST