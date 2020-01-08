Ishaan Khatter on Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: ‘Director’s call to choose hope over tragedy, could’ve ended like Devdas’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:32 IST

Ishaan Khatter has said his brother Shahid Kapoor’s character in the film Kabir Singh was “flawed” and it was more of a “cautionary tale”. During his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s radio show No Filter Neha, Ishaan also spoke about the film’s ending and what it implied.

Ishaan said that he had already watched the original Arjun Reddy twice before he sat to watch Kabir Singh. The actor claimed that he felt empathetic towards the character and was also affected by it.

Ishaan said, “I loved him and I hated him. I was compelled to know more about his story. I saw the character as a very flawed guy. I saw the character not as an example of somebody to learn from or live your life like. But I saw the character as somebody who is going through ups and downs, most of the downs created by himself and his own actions. It was more of a cautionary tale for me. This guy through his choices had led himself on a path of self destruction.”

Talking about its climax scene, Ishaan said, “It was a director’s choice. It could have ended very differently. It could have ended in a very tragic way like Devdas. He chose hope over a tragedy.”

Ishaan had also penned a note in praise of his brother and the film. He wrote, “As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh. You are a gem.”

Also read: Ishaan Khatter on how he enters Shahid Kapoor’s house: ‘Remove shoes then go in real quite, usually you do a headstand’

When one of his followers called his reaction “sweet justification of misogyny, he replied, “No, actually it’s quite the opposite. It’s an appreciation post for a gem of a human being and an actor par excellence. As for your read on the film, it’s cinema. Everybody should have an opinion. I don’t agree with yours. But that’s a conversation for another day enjoy your day!”

Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and collected Rs 278 crore at the domestic box office. It starred Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Shahid.

Follow @htshowbiz for more