Ishaan Khatter’s bike towed, pays fine for parking it in No Parking Zone. Watch video

On Sunday, actor Ishaan Khatter found himself on the wrong side of the law and had to pay a price for it. A viral video of Ishaan is now online which shows his sports bike being towed away and the Dhadak actor retrieving it after paying a fine.

According to a report in Spotboye, Ishaan was at a Bandra restaurant, enjoying his post workout meal. On emerging from the restaurant, he noticed that his bike was being towed away as it was parked in the No Parking Zone. He rushed to the cops and requested them to return his bike. The police did so but not before he had paid a fine of Rs 500. In the video, he doesn’t look particularly happy that paparazzi managed to catch the moment on camera.

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s 2018 production Dhadak where he co-starred with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor’s work has obvious impressed many and that is evident from the number of Best Male Debut trophies he has already won. These include awards at Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards and Filmfare awards. The actor made his film debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds in 2017.

Ishaan enjoys a great rapport with his older brother Shahid and always speaks fondly of him. In an interview to Filmfare last year, Ishaan had said how Shahid loves to play big brother to him. He also said how he has always “loved him and idolised him” and that Shahid has been a big influence in his life.

“Yes, of course. His first film (Ishq Vishk) released in 2003. I was eight when he became a film star. I was fascinated by it all. So I’d run around with him on his sets. I was on his sets almost every day. I’d watch the actors, the cinematographers... Initially, I loved him and idolised him. Then I started watching his films more seriously. I started asking him questions like how he prepared for a certain role, what inspired him or how he enacted a particular role. Eventually, I was able to assist in a film (Udta Punjab), in which he was also performing. I had my own set of responsibilities as well. It was interesting as I was both objective and subjective. Shahid’s been a big influence in my life.”

Ishaan is often teased about his friendship with Janhvi. Appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 6, the host asked him if there was anything going on between them. To which Ishaan simply said that they just liked to hang out together, watch movies, eat food and listen to South Indian songs.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 13:00 IST