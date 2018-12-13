Ishqbaaaz actor Additi Gupta is a vision in ivory as she marries Kabir Chopra. See pics, videos

TV actor Additi Gupta, known for her roles in shows like Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz, married businessman Kabir Chopra in a private ceremony on Wednesday. The two had earlier got engaged in a roka ceremony in October 2018. Additi’s nuptials took place on the same day that Isha Ambani, daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, married in a high profile ceremony in Mumbai.

Celebrating the special moment with Additi and Kabir were a host of her colleagues and friends from the Indian television world including Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, Kritika Kamra and Rahul Sharma. They all posted videos, Instagram stories and photos from the many ceremonies.

Additi Gupta and Kabir Chopra after their wedding. (Viral Bhayani)

Anita Hassanandani posted this picture of the bride and bridegroom. (Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

Drashti Dhami with the bride Additi. (Drashti Dhami/Instagram)

Drashti Dhami with friends Anita Hassanandani and Kritika Kamra. (Drashti Dhami/Instagram)

Pictures from Additi Gupta’s mehendi cum bridal shower. (Kritika Kamra/Instagram)

According to a report in Times Now, Additi had a bridal shower and a mehendi with her friends. On Thursday’s wedding, Aditti could be seen wearing a yellow-cream richly embroidered lehenga choli with a mang and matha patti and a white rose garland that dominated her look. Kabir, meanwhile, wore a zari, pale white and blue kurta with a matching pagdi.

Additi Gupta with Kabir Chopra post their wedding on Thursday. (Addit Gupta/Instagram)

Additi posted a picture of herself with kabir, posibly from their reception on Thursday evening, and simply wrote: “You” followed by a heart emoji.

Drashti posted pictures from the ceremony and with her many colleagues. In a picture shared by Anita, the newlyweds pose with their friends. Anita looks lovely in a yellow outfit. Similarly, Kritika too posted pictures from the mehendi cum bridal shower functions and it is evident how much fun the girls had.

