It’s always wonderful to walk with Deepika Padukone, says Ranbir Kapoor

Donning Manish Malhotra ensembles, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor walked down the runway on Thursday at the 2018 edition of the Mijwan Fashion Show.

While the ‘quintessential symbol of elegance’, Deepika, walked in a pearlescent lehenga adorned with heritage embroidery, Ranbir exuded utmost panache in a sherwani exhibiting classic floral motifs.

Organised by Shabana Azmi’s NGO, Mijwan Welfare society, this year marked the ninth edition of the walk. The veteran star said they had “really been” looking forward to have Ranbir and Deepika for so many years.

Post the walk, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star said it is always wonderful to walk for Manish Malhotra and to walk with Deepika.

Meanwhile, the Padmaavat star thanked Azmi for giving her the opportunity to be a part of the show. She further said that Azmi’s work inspires her.