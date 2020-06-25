It’s imperative to hold each other in these tough times: Ali Fazal
Actor Ali Fazal will host a webinar with his alma mater for young adults on their productivity in lockdown, modern learning and anxiety young children are facing by being confined at homebollywood Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:05 IST
While the lockdown has been hard on all of us, actor Ali Fazal feels it must be tougher for kids. For most kids, 2020 has been a tough year with the future looking rather uncertain at the moment. Therefore, Fazal, a popular name with the youth, is all set to do a webinar and connect with the young adults and discuss their highs and lows.
View this post on Instagram
Sorry Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and i mean everyone . So .. that took time. Love aint that easy ... haaaaa.. ok so here’s a photobooth moment of " yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya . Abhi hum pose degaaa.. Eid waala . Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you. ". Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala.. aisa ray of sunlight bhejaaa. Kyuke sabka light dim aur tunnel dark ho gaye hai.. toh haan woh thats done. Ok. Ok so now? Now for the pilates section plz click on the search button on ur insta page, 10 rupaye ki lag gayi, ek post toh milega wahaaaan... love and light from us to you.. Fade out. Fade in, sound... camera .. action.. phirse - Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh....... @therichachadha
A source says, “Ali will be part of the webinar this weekend with educationist Nargish Khambatta, who was his teacher from Doon School, and someone he has fond memories of. Alongwith Khambatta, they will host an open webinar with young adults and talk about their productivity in lockdown, the multi-faceted nature of modern learning and the anxiety young children and adults are facing by being confined at home. Ali will also discuss his life’s journey, time in lockdown and how he is charting the way ahead. The actor will also touch upon his own holistic education and how his teachers at Doon including Khambatta encouraged and empowered him to pursue his dreams. Ali feels it’s a good way to reconnect with the spirit of alma mater through his old teacher and it certainly brings back pleasant memories of good old school days.”
View this post on Instagram
Guitar ka band bajaana agar seekhna ho toh welcome to my 101. Had picked it up after so long.. think i need to get back to it. Basics. To all the musicians- maafi chaahta hoon. My hotel was a bit too kind to leave me an electric to fiddle around with during my stay, so... i did. Yes Amy had to go through much more than what u just did. So... its ok.
Talking about his teacher, the Mirzapur actor says, “She taught me English and was my housemaster at Doon school. I can imagine how lost school kids would be feeling at the moment. School for them is not just for education but an integral part of their social life. I thought it would be a unique experience to chat with young people about how they are feeling in the lockdown. We are all a little anxious and a little unsure about where we are headed which is why it is imperative that we hold each other through these tough times. I am glad Ms Khambatta asked me to do this webinar and I am looking forward to interacting with the kids.”