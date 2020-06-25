It’s imperative to hold each other in these tough times: Ali Fazal

bollywood

While the lockdown has been hard on all of us, actor Ali Fazal feels it must be tougher for kids. For most kids, 2020 has been a tough year with the future looking rather uncertain at the moment. Therefore, Fazal, a popular name with the youth, is all set to do a webinar and connect with the young adults and discuss their highs and lows.

A source says, “Ali will be part of the webinar this weekend with educationist Nargish Khambatta, who was his teacher from Doon School, and someone he has fond memories of. Alongwith Khambatta, they will host an open webinar with young adults and talk about their productivity in lockdown, the multi-faceted nature of modern learning and the anxiety young children and adults are facing by being confined at home. Ali will also discuss his life’s journey, time in lockdown and how he is charting the way ahead. The actor will also touch upon his own holistic education and how his teachers at Doon including Khambatta encouraged and empowered him to pursue his dreams. Ali feels it’s a good way to reconnect with the spirit of alma mater through his old teacher and it certainly brings back pleasant memories of good old school days.”

Talking about his teacher, the Mirzapur actor says, “She taught me English and was my housemaster at Doon school. I can imagine how lost school kids would be feeling at the moment. School for them is not just for education but an integral part of their social life. I thought it would be a unique experience to chat with young people about how they are feeling in the lockdown. We are all a little anxious and a little unsure about where we are headed which is why it is imperative that we hold each other through these tough times. I am glad Ms Khambatta asked me to do this webinar and I am looking forward to interacting with the kids.”