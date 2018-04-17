It’s important to be steady and consistent: Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar says she doesn’t let long gaps in her acting career affect her work decisions. The actor debuted with the 2016 film, Fan, but she’s in no hurry to work on a film just for the sake of staying relevant and in the limelight. Instead, Shriya believes that every project has its own destiny and not everything will go according to your plans. “My instinct and gut guide me very strongly. I look at my career as a 50-year-long one and not a 5-year stint. So, I am not afraid of waiting. I want to be part of projects where I can showcase my growth as an actor. We need to realise that not everyone can take the path to overnight success. Take actors such as Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal — they have built their work and profile over the years to get to where they are. The most important thing is to be steady and consistent,” says Shriya.

The actor is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, and she says working with the director has been a unique experience. “Anubhav sir has a lot of clarity. It reflects in the treatment of the script and the atmosphere on the sets. His vision and communication has been crystal clear from the beginning, and that makes working really fun for all of us. It is like an actual party on the sets,” says Shriya. The film is being shot in Lucknow, and the actor adds that the entire team bonded over Lucknow’s cuisine.

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla, and Vinay Pathak, among others. Speaking about her co-stars, the actor says, “It was such an enriching experience to be working with them. It is interesting to see them interact and be open to learning even at the level they are at. It pushes you to do better. I used to take mental notes of what all they would say or do and come back to my room and write it down in my diary. I remember Pankaj sir’s statement: A closeup shot shows your soul, not your eyes.”