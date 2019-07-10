Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra to launch song, UP Hile Zilla Hile, a remake of Bhojpuri song Ara Hile

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has said the second song from his upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, will be launched at Mumbai’s Navrang Cinema, famous for screening Bhojpuri films in the city. Titled UP Hile Zilla Hile, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and will be released on Thursday. It is a remake of the famous Bhojpuri song, Ara Hile Chapra Hile Baliya Hilela.

A Mid Day report quoted him as saying, “The song has the flavour of Patna and Bihar. In a bid to do justice to its vibe, we decided to launch it at Navrang, amidst fans. This track is the remake of an iconic song that belongs to the heartland of India, and we wanted to stick to the roots. I am looking forward to the release of this number.”

The song was originally sung by Manna Dey for Bhojpuri film Dangal as Kashi Hile Patna Hile and it has been remade several times.

Watch the original song here:

Based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) rampant in Bihar, Jabariya Jodi is slated to hit theatres on August 2. The grooms would be kidnapped by the bride’s family and forced into marriage in order to avoid dowry.

Jabariya Jodi brings Parineeti and Sidharth together for the second time —they earlier romances each other in Hasee Toh Phasee. The actors announced the film on August 10 last year on social media. “Surprise Party Sune ho ? ...yeh surprise shaadi hai ! Excited to announce my next film #JabariyaJodi with @parineetichopra @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaileshRSingh @KarmaMediaEnt @balajimotionpic.”

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.

