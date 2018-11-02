Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor celebrate Shanaya Kapoor’s 19th birthday. Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday join in too

October and November seems to be the birthday months in planet Bollywood. If November saw twin birthdays (those of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ishaan Khatter), then November 2 sees the birthdays of Shah Rukh Khan and a star kid of the Kapoor clan — Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.

Joining in the celebrations at Sanjay’s home were all her famous cousins including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, kid sister Khushi Kapoor and their dad, Boney Kapoor. Suhana, whose father Shah Rukh also celebrates his birthday on November 2, was seen in a car, on her way to Sanjay’s residence.

Also seen was her best buddy Ananya. However, Shanaya’s other cousins — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor and their parents Anil and Sunita — were not spotted in the current lot of pictures, flooding the internet. Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya are best friends who are often spotted together.

While Sanjay wished his daughter on Instagram, telling her to keep smiling always, big brother Arjun shared the photo of the cake on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shanaya’s family members remain busy with their respective careers — dad Sanjay will be seen in cousin Sonam’s The Zoya Factor; Arjun has films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat while cousin Janhvi will shoot for Takht and another Dharma production where she will be seen as an Indian air force pilot.

Also, Ananya is preparing for her big screen debut with Student Of the Year 2 while Suhana is expected to join her brother for further studies abroad.

Check out the pictures and videos from Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday bash here:

Suhana Khan with friend Ananya Panday at Sanjay Kapoor’s residence on Thursday. (Viral Bhayani)

Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday cakes, pictures of which were shared by her mother Maheep Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture of his daughter Shanaya to wish her on her birthday.

