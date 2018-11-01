Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrate Ishaan Khatter’s 23rd birthday. See pics

The new star on the block, Ishaan Khatter, has had an eventful year — his first film, Beyond the Clouds, released in 2017 and so did his Bollywood debut film, Dhadak. What’s better, Dhadak went on to become a box office hit, too. Naturally, his birthday had to be special this year.

The talented actor rang in his birthday (November 1) with a bash which saw his older brother Shahid Kapoor and Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput attend it. Also present at the do were his Dhadak co-star, the beautiful Janhvi Kapoor and mom Neelima Azeem.

Mira wore a comfortable purple blouse and teamed it with loose pyjama pants; she left her hair open. Barely two months after she gave birth to a baby boy, Mira seems to have lost all her postpartum fat and needless to say, looked lovely. Meanwhile, Janhvi looked a vision in a nude bodycon dress which she teamed with a pair of sneakers.

Shahid was dressed in casual clothes — a grey T-shirt with white jeans. His look from Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake called Kabir Singh was unmistakable.

Ishaan, who turned 23, was spotted enjoying himself — he was seen planting a peck on his mom’s head and also gave away food packages to underprivileged children outside the upscale Mumbai restaurant Bastian. Mira also shared an Instagram story in which Ishaan, surrounded by Shahid and Janhvi, looks ecstatic upon seeing his birthday cake.

Ishaan Khatter is a happy birthday boy.

Ishaan’s work in Dhadak came up for much praise and so did his work in Beyond the Clouds. In fact, for the latter, he won the Best Actor award at International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey. The actor dedicated the award to his mother and Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi (the film’s director).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 10:52 IST