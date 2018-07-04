Janhvi Kapoor finally gives Ishaan Khatter the puppy he asked for in Dhadak trailer

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming Bollywood debut film, Dhadak. The actors are visiting all major towns in the country to meet fans and followers and also making appearances on reality shows.

The debutants were on the sets of India’s Best Dramebaaz on Tuesday when they received the best surprise anyone could ever want, a puppy! Dharma Movies shared a video of Janhvi and Ishaan playing with their new friend on their Instagram handle. “Guys, I have news for you. Madhu ko puppy mil gaya,” Janhvi says as she hold up a cute Labrador puppy in her arms. She makes a reference to her dialogue from the trailer in which Ishaan’s character asks her for a kiss (pappi) but she understands it as a dog’s baby (puppy).

“The most bizarre thing happened today. We walked into a reality TV set, India’s Best Dramebaaz and we are walking out with a puppy,” Ishaan said while trying to control his smile. Janhvi also asked the fans to come up with a name for the puppy.

“Most people say, it’s rare that during promotions there’s a moment so real that it stays with you for life. We strongly disagree. Yesterday @janhvikapoor & @ishaan95 visited the set of India’s Best Draamebaaz and were showered with love and surprised with a ‘puppy’. A literal puppy! A moment for TV, became a moment in the lives of Madhukar and Parthavi. Ishaan & Janhvi fell in love with this little wonder and decided to take him home. The yet-to-be-named ‘Labrador’ is at his new home today with his older siblings - two feisty cats and we find that just paww-dorable! #Dhadak,” the Dharma Movies page wrote with the post.

Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi hit film Sairat. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. The film will release on July 20.

