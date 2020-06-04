e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor finds old phone, unearths treasure trove of memories with dad Boney, sister Khushi. See pics, videos

Janhvi Kapoor finds old phone, unearths treasure trove of memories with dad Boney, sister Khushi. See pics, videos

Actor Janhvi Kapoor unearthed a treasure trove of memories when she found her old phone. See her pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Janhvi Kapoor has shared newfound images from her phone.
Janhvi Kapoor has shared newfound images from her phone.
         

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has discovered a treasure trove of memories in her old phone, which she found recently. Janhvi took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her unearthed phone with the world.

She captioned her post, “Found my old phone, found some fun memz.” In the pictures shared by Janhvi, we can see her father, Boney Kapoor, her sister Khushi, and family friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Janhvi also posted videos of her dance practice sessions.

 

View this post on Instagram

Found my old phone, found some fun memz

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

The actor’s post has been ‘liked’ over 130,000 times. Manish Malhotra left a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section, while fan humorously asked, “iPhone XR or iPhone XS?”

Conspicuous in her absence was Janhvi’s mother, the late screen icon Sridevi. But Janhvi posts pictures of her mother frequently. Last month, Janhvi had shared a picture of Sridevi holding her as a baby, and had captioned it simply with a heart emoji. At the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, Janhvi, in an emotional post, had written that she can still smell her mother in her dressing room. But most recently, Janhvi had shared a picture of her parents on what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates parents Sridevi, Boney Kapoor’s eternal love on their 24 wedding anniversary with a pic. See here

Janvhi made her film debut in 2018, with Dhadak. After Dhadak, she appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the anthology film Ghost Stories. Next up she has the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the horror-comedy Roohi Afzana, the comedy sequel Dostana 2 and the historical epic Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Google explains why it removed Remove China Apps from Play Store
Google explains why it removed Remove China Apps from Play Store
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
‘WHO should’ve researched independently’: CSIR welcomes HCQ trial resumption
‘WHO should’ve researched independently’: CSIR welcomes HCQ trial resumption
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In