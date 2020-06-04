Janhvi Kapoor finds old phone, unearths treasure trove of memories with dad Boney, sister Khushi. See pics, videos

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has discovered a treasure trove of memories in her old phone, which she found recently. Janhvi took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her unearthed phone with the world.

She captioned her post, “Found my old phone, found some fun memz.” In the pictures shared by Janhvi, we can see her father, Boney Kapoor, her sister Khushi, and family friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Janhvi also posted videos of her dance practice sessions.

The actor’s post has been ‘liked’ over 130,000 times. Manish Malhotra left a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section, while fan humorously asked, “iPhone XR or iPhone XS?”

Conspicuous in her absence was Janhvi’s mother, the late screen icon Sridevi. But Janhvi posts pictures of her mother frequently. Last month, Janhvi had shared a picture of Sridevi holding her as a baby, and had captioned it simply with a heart emoji. At the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, Janhvi, in an emotional post, had written that she can still smell her mother in her dressing room. But most recently, Janhvi had shared a picture of her parents on what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary.

Janvhi made her film debut in 2018, with Dhadak. After Dhadak, she appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the anthology film Ghost Stories. Next up she has the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the horror-comedy Roohi Afzana, the comedy sequel Dostana 2 and the historical epic Takht.

