Janhvi Kapoor celebrates parents Sridevi, Boney Kapoor’s eternal love on their 24 wedding anniversary with a pic. See here

bollywood

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:06 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a picture of her parents -- producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi -- on what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary. The picture shows Boney and Sridevi embracing each other, smiling for the camera.

Janhvi captioned the post, “Happy Anniversary,” and added a heart emoji. Several members of her family, and members of the industry responded in the comments section. Uncle Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep, union minister Smriti Irani, all left heart emojis, while others wished the couple a ‘happy anniversary’ too.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in 1996. Janhvi was born in 1997, and her sister Khushi Kapoor was born in 2000. Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in 2018, months before Janhvi’s first film as an actor, Dhadak.

Janhvi often posts pictures of her mother, especially on occasions such as this. On her second death anniversary in February, Janvhi had shared an old picture of herself hugging Sridevi, and had written, “Miss you everyday.”

Before her 23rd birthday, Janhvi recalled how her mother would prepare for her big day. “They would decorate my room with balloons and make everything feel special, be it the conversations on the couch or the cake-cutting. Mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day even now,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

After Dhadak, Janhvi appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the anthology film Ghost Stories. Next up she has the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the horror-comedy RoohiAfzana, the comedy sequel Dostana 2 and the historical epic Takht.

