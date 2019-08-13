Janhvi Kapoor is mirror image of Sridevi as she visits Tirupati temple on mother’s birthday, see pics and video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:08 IST

On actor Sridevi’s 56th birth anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The actor shared a photo from the shrine as she is dressed in a traditional south Indian attire. Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai due to “accidental drowning”.

Janhvi had shared a post remembering her mother earlier in the day. “Happy birthday mumma, I love you,” Janhvi had written with a photo of Sridevi. The Dhadak actor’s fanclubs also shared videos as she was seen at the Shri Venkateshwara shrine. Janhvi returned to Mumbai later in the day.

Many of her fans appreciated her for honouring her heritage and the love she has for her mother. “The way you honor Sri’s love for tradition by going to Tirupati regularly. God bless you. You look beautiful.” She was also compared to her mother with a fan writing, “Looking like Sri mam!! #16Vayathinile memories flashing in mind!!! #sridevi #jhanvi.”

Other family members also remembered Sridevi. The actor’s filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday, jaan, missing you every minute of my life, keep on guiding us, you will remain with us till eternity.”

Her former co-star and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, took to social media to pen an emotional note, “Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th birthday...We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday Sridevi.”

Sridevi, female superstar who reigned in the eighties and the nineties, died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. The Chandni star was in Dubai for a family wedding.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was a close friend of Sridevi, also posted a birthday post for her. “Miss You,” Manish wrote.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:06 IST