Janhvi Kapoor is Sridevi’s mirror image but wants to go beyond comparisons, make her own identity

As the release date for her debut film, Dhadak, approaches, Janhvi Kapoor is feeling the pressure of expectations. Ever since the world started seeing more of her on social media or after the trailer for Dhadak was launched, more and more people have compared her with her late actor mother, Sridevi. However, Janhvi hopes to create an identity of her own.

Recently, a photo she posted during film promotions had people commenting on her likeness with her mother and how Sridevi “lives on through you”. The 21-year-old, of course, is feeling the pressure.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Janhvi talked about the weight of expectations from her—being the daughter of Sridevi and director Boney Kapoor—and her own dreams for herself. After her mother’s death in February, Janhvi says she kept herself busy with the film’s shoot but is getting more nervous as the release date inches nearer.

“During the shoot, I was far removed from the din. Now, I can only hope that I live up to the expectations, including my own,” she says. “Hopefully I’m worthy enough to be given the chance to create my own identity,” she added.

Janhvi says she did have the constant support of her parents as she began her acting career. They accompanied her on her first day of shoot, which went swimmingly. Also, producer Karan Johar showed great trust in her abilities.

Her professionalism was also applauded when she returned to work mere days after her mother’s sudden death. She says the decision was ‘organic’ for her. “Surprisingly, the only thing I don’t associate with work is mom. Both of us had consciously decided that this would be my own journey. Acting is the only thing I knew to do without her,” she added.

Dhadak, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, releases on July 20. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

