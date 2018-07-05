Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter seek Karan Johar’s kids’ blessings before Dhadak. See pic

A lot is riding on Dhadak for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Not only will it be their debut Bollywood movie, it will also determine their fate in the industry. So, it is only natural that they would want the blessings of all the important people in the movie business.

The actors recently met director-producer Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi, to cuddle with them and pose for some really cute pictures. Check it out:

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor with Yash and Roohi Johar.

Ishaan is seen in conversation with an unimpressed Roohi while Yash laughs gleefully in Janhvi’s arms. We believe kids do indeed prefer the company of Janhvi over Ishaan.

Yash and Roohi’s dad, Karan is a producer on Dhadak. He will be launching the star kids under his banner, Dharma Productions.

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will release on July 20.

