Janhvi Kapoor offers prayers at Tirupati, see new pics from her trip

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:34 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was on a trip to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara over the weekend. On Monday, first pictures from her trip were shared on internet. Now, the actor has shared new pictures from the visit.

In the pictures, Janhvi is seen wearing the traditional south Indian half saree in bright red and gold. She is wearing big jhumkas (traditional Indian ear rings) and is seen without makeup. She is accompanied with an unidentified friend, who is in a pink outfit. They are both sitting in the lawns of what appears to be their hotel. Both look happy and relaxed.

In other pictures and video clips that have appeared online, Janhvi can be seen walking inside the temple complex, accompanied by her girl gang. In another video, she can be seen walking up the 3,500 steps that lead to Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati.

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati to seek blessings of Lord Venkateshwara. She climbed 3,500 steps barefoot and offered prayers to the presiding deity. #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/MYN3sRWw9G — Viral Bollywood (@viralbollywood) February 10, 2020

On Monday, Janhvi shared pictures from her trek to the top of the hill, with some pictures of the surrounding hills. While she hadn’t identified the place, her many fans were quick to point out that she was on her way to the temple town of Tirupati.

Janhvi Kapoor in her many moods after her Tirupati visit.

On her work front, Janhvi remains a busy actor with as many as four films in her kitty. She shot for Gunjan Saxena biopic and Roohi Afzana through 2019. The former is a film on the Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who flew dangerous missions, carrying injured soldiers back to safety during the 1999 Kargil War. In the latter, Janhvi will be seen in a double role in what is being called a horror comedy. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi has also briefly shot for Karan Johar’s production, Dostana 2, in which she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. She will also star in the multi-starrer, Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

