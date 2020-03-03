Janhvi Kapoor on enjoying benefits of nepotism: ‘Can’t let it bog me down’

bollywood

Insisting she understands the pressure of being a star kid, Janhvi Kapoor has said she needs to prove her worth. The actor, who plays the title role in her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has also said that female protagonists need to be normalised.

Talking about nepotism, Janhvi told Grazia in an interview, “I can’t let it bog me down because I know there are people out there who would kill for this opportunity. I understand their feeling of being cheated a little bit. And it won’t go away until I prove myself worthy.”

Talking about playing a lead protagonist, she said, “My mom was never considered a conventional heroine. We wouldn’t call War a male-centric movie just because it has two male actors. We need to normalise female protagonists, so that it isn’t a big deal anymore.”

About her mom, late Bollywood star Sridevi, Janhvi had earlier told HT Brunch, “Mom was always very, very religious. And I think I have become much more religious since she passed away (Sridevi died on 24 February 2018). I somehow feel closer to her when I do things that were so much part of her.”

Janhvi wrapped up Gunjan Saxena shoot in December. Sharing pictures from the sets, Janhvi had said in an Instagram post, “I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend Sharan Sharma -- like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Janhvi will be portraying Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will hit the screens on March 13 next year.

